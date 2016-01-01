You're ready to try chess for real
Epic Local Chess Meetups
Find a local chess meetup near you and play a fun 5-round Rapid tournament with fellow chess enthusiasts
For the pleasure of the game and learning from other players
Come for the pure joy of playing chess or deepen your game. Can you win the night and work your way to becoming champion of your bar? of your city ?
Open to everyone
Our meetups welcome everyone—beginners, casual players, and seasoned competitors alike. It’s all about connecting over the love of the game in great community spots.
How It Works
Register to a nearby free meetup from the app
It's time to leave the online life and go out in the world
A New Chess Journey Starts Here
Meet, play, and learn with local chess players in friendly, live tournaments. The ChessBar app takes care of finding the best opponents—all you need to do is focus on your game and submit the results!
Romain, Lyon
What I love about this app is how it brings together people of all levels from one-week newcomers to lifelong players who love the game and want to play in a friendly setting, with just enough competition to keep things serious.
Amélie, Paris
I love how inclusive, friendly, and flexible it is. ❤
Natan, Rennes
I like playing chess with a little stakes, but not too much 😅 ChessBar has given me amazing memories and friendships.
ChessBar tournaments
Weekly meetups
Each time you join a chess meetup, you earn points for every game you play.
The average tournament lasts around 2 hours ⏱, featuring 5 rapid-paced games, plus additional friendly matches.
Meet players and learn
Grow your understanding of the game through regular gameplay. Sharpen your openings and improve your tactical thinking.
City and Country finals
Every 3 months, the winners from each bar face off to become city champions and qualify for the annual national finals. The new ChessBar champion will be crowned and prizes from local partners will be awarded.
Monthly online arena
The ChessBar community gathers on the 15 of each month at 21:00 CET for a private tournament on www.chess.com/club/chessbar
About us
We're chess enthusiasts, always looking for an excuse to leave the house, connect with new people, and play.
It all began in the bar next door and has since grown into a thriving community connecting players across the globe. Our mission is to keep tournaments free, fun, and accessible for everyone while supporting local hangouts.
Our Team.
Built by the team at Chess Lab, ChessBar brings together people who believe that both life and chess are better face-to-face.