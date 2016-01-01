top of page

Welcome to the largest IRL open chess community
Come as you are. Open to all levels 

Download our Mobile App and Register to Local Chess Meetups for FREE

Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Are you a bar or café manager ?

Play chess in person in vibrant local hangouts

A New Chess Experience

Thousands of Players Worldwide

Join live chess event, connect with players, and elevate your game—all in a vibrant, social atmosphere.

ChessBar is open to all levels and backgrounds. All events are FREE (our partner venues usually just expect people coming to buy a drink).

You're ready to try chess for real

Epic Local Chess Meetups

Find a local chess meetup near you and play a fun 5-round Rapid tournament with fellow chess enthusiasts

For the pleasure of the game and learning from other players

Come for the pure joy of playing chess or deepen your game. Can you win the night and work your way to becoming champion of your bar? of your city ?

Open to everyone

Our meetups welcome everyone—beginners, casual players, and seasoned competitors alike. It’s all about connecting over the love of the game in great community spots.

How It Works

/01

Register to a nearby free meetup from the app

It's time to leave the online life and go out in the world

Register to ChessBar events to play chess in person
Find chess meetups and tournaments in your city

02

A New Chess Journey Starts Here

Meet, play, and learn with local chess players in friendly, live tournaments. The ChessBar app takes care of finding the best opponents—all you need to do is focus on your game and submit the results!

mobileApp

Romain, Lyon

What I love about this app is how it brings together people of all levels from one-week newcomers to lifelong players who love the game and want to play in a friendly setting, with just enough competition to keep things serious.

Amélie, Paris

I love how inclusive, friendly, and flexible it is.  ❤

Natan, Rennes

I like playing chess with a little stakes, but not too much 😅 ChessBar has given me amazing memories and friendships.

ChessBar tournaments

howItWorks

Weekly meetups

Each time you join a chess meetup, you earn points for every game you play.

The average tournament lasts around 2 hours ⏱, featuring 5 rapid-paced games, plus additional friendly matches.

Meet players and learn

Grow your understanding of the game through regular gameplay. Sharpen your openings and improve your tactical thinking.

Download on the App Store

City and Country finals

Every 3 months, the winners from each bar face off to become city champions and qualify for the annual national finals. The new ChessBar champion will be crowned and prizes from local partners will be awarded.

Monthly online arena

The ChessBar community gathers on the 15 of each month at 21:00 CET for a private tournament on www.chess.com/club/chessbar

Get it on Google Play
About

About us

We're chess enthusiasts, always looking for an excuse to leave the house, connect with new people, and play.

It all began in the bar next door and has since grown into a thriving community connecting players across the globe. Our mission is to keep tournaments free, fun, and accessible for everyone while supporting local hangouts.

Our Team.

Built by the team at Chess Lab, ChessBar brings together people who believe that both life and chess are better face-to-face.

bottom of page